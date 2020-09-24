Share:

Somebody said Joe Budden was a network. He proved them wrong. After concluding his deal with Spotify, Joe Budden and the squad took a break from recording but not work, announcing The Joe Budden Network and announcing the See, The Thing Is podcast.

“And NOW we get to have some fun….,” Budden opened his Instagram announcement before revealing the show.

“I always say on the pod there are too many topics that we can’t and shouldn’t touch… and that women get to have all the fun… So I’m extremely proud/eager to induce our new podcast ‘See, The Thing Is’ featuring Bridget Kelly, Mandi B and Olivia Dope,” he wrote.

The show will debut on Tuesday, October 7.

You can see the full announcement below and follow The Joe Budden Network here for more updates.

