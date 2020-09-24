LeBron James Reportedly Pledges to Pay Fines for Convicted Felons in Florida So They Can Vote

LeBron James Reportedly Pledges to Pay Fines for Convicted Felons in Florida So They Can Vote

Celebrities and influencers are going all-in to encourage their followers to vote on November 3rd. LeBron James partnered with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help convicted felons become eligible to vote.

In 2018, Florida passed a law that restored voter’s rights to felons if all fees, fines, and restitution were paid in full.

The Lakers star launched the More Than A Vote initiative with a group of athletes to combat voter suppression.

Advertisement











The organization will donate $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s fund for residents in Florida.

LeBron James has proven time and time again that he isn’t going to just shut up and dribble.

He has been using his social media platforms to support Black voters and advocate for police reform.

James spoke out on the Breonna Taylor case and vowed to use his platform to ensure that Black women are more protected. “The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!” he tweeted.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition received a generous $16 million donation from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg which paid off the fees for 32,000 felons so far according to the official website.