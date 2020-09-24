Louisville Protesters Set Fire To Courthouse, Shoot Two Cops Following Breonna Taylor Decision

Louisville Protesters Set Fire To Courthouse, Shoot Two Cops Following Breonna Taylor Decision

Following a grand jury’s decision to not indict any of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor killing by Louisville Police, protesters took to the streets of Kentucky’s largest city and set a Louisville courthouse on fire.

Also, two police officers were shot and wounded before the courthouse was set ablaze.

The Louisville Metro Police Department put out a state of emergency order days before the decision was announced publicly.

Advertisement











Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, was fatally shot when four Louisville Metro Police entered her home during a no knock raid on her home on March 13, 2020.