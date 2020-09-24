Megan Thee Stallion is Set to Perform for SNL Season Premiere With Chris Rock Hosting

Megan Thee Stallion’s great week just got even better.

The Hot Girl coach graced the cover of TIME and was listed as its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She was also nominated for Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Now the hotties will get a chance to see Meg make her Saturday Night Live debut during the season premiere on October 3rd. Chris Rock is set to host the show so it’s sure to be a show to remember.

https://twitter.com/twobeestv/status/1309199265969864706











Television production is still shut down for the most part amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many companies have found different ways to deliver content to their audience.

Viacom set the tone with the annual BET Awards show which was a flawless virtual award ceremony packed with at-home and on-set performances.

Megan Thee Stallion was one of the performers and her set was enjoyable and followed social distancing guidelines.

The Fever rapper also performed for a virtual TIDAL concert so she’s not new to this. Be sure to catch her and her knees on the SNL premiere.