PUMA and The Hundreds are running it back, teaming together again for a new line of footwear, apparel, and accessories that are designed with sustainability in mind.



The new PUMA x The Hundreds collection is designed to increase awareness around environmental impact and drive home consciousness about how we dress. Sustainable materials used throughout the collection include recycled rubbers, organic cotton, chrome-free leathers, and recycled meshes for uppers, lining, and sock liners.



Notable pieces from the collection include the PUMA x The Hundreds Performer Sneaker featuring bold colors and recycled materials, the color-blocked Future Rider made from 80% eco-friendly materials, the Chore Jacket which comes in both black and tan along with the Chino Pants to match, and the Reversible Shorts which offers the chance for customization with a different print on each side. Accessories include the PUMA x The Hundreds Convertible Bag which transforms from a shopper into a cross body and a super lightweight packable PUMA x The Hundreds Cap.



The collection will retail from $40-$150 and will be available on thehundreds.com, PUMA.com, and select retailers starting Saturday, September 26.