New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn’t have to worry about that incident at a massage parol anymore.

Florida prosecutors on Thursday dropped solicitation charges against Kraft after a court voted to dismiss video evidence.

According to court records with the Palm Beach County Court, the two charges of “soliciting another to commit prostitution” have been nolle prosse — meaning officials are no longer seeking prosecution.

“Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution,” state attorney David Aronberg wrote in court documents obtained by TMZ.

Police say they obtained surveillance footage of Kraft paying for sexual acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, last year. Fortunately for Kraft, judges ruled that investigators did not protect the privacy of legitimate customers while recording footage inside the spa. You got to love loopholes.

In the end, the only thing Kraft has to worry about is the embarrassment of going through this entire situation. It’s not a good look for an NFL owner.