SOURCE SPORTS: Tyler Herro Breakout Performance Has Heat One Win Away From The NBA Finals

Tyler Herro put the league on notice on Wednesday night.

Herro scored a career-high 37 points while helping the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This performance is going down in the HEAT playoff books.



Enjoy every bit of @raf_tyler's 37 point Game 4… he is a BUCKET!

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/9AzvB9yfqu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 24, 2020

Herro is now second all-time for the most points in a playoff game for a player 20-or-under. Magic Johnson is first with 42 points scored in the 1980 NBA Finals. Herro is second with his 37 points in Game 4.

Herro only spent one season in college at Kentucky before turning pro. He was drafted No. 13 overall by the Heat last year and just turned 20 earlier this year. Herro’s youth makes his stellar performance even more impressive

The Heat wasn’t surprised to see Herro become a superstar against the Celtics, and that’s the biggest compliment to his game. Herro has the Heat one win away from the NBA Finals. The last time the Heat made the finals was only five years ago when they were led by LeBron James. How fitting would it be to see the Heat come full circle and face James in the finals?