Tory Lanez has been on mute for the past two months. Since his shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion back in July, Fargo has abandoned all of his social media accounts. His last tweet before alleged act was on July 11th, while his last Instagram post was July 10th.

Megan Thee Stallion has come out on multiple occasions to address the incident. After enduring multiple attacks on social media from those who deemed her statement false, she blatantly named Lanez the shooter.

On Thursday afternoon, the “Talk To Me” artist took to Twitter to break his silence for the first time in two months.

Advertisement











“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST.”

To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020

There has not been many people who have had contact with Lanez since the incident occurred. One of the few people happened to be T.I. In a recent interview with Complex, the Atlanta rapper claims the “Say It” artist presented a different point of view.

“I spoke to [Tory Lanez] and he said the sh*t didn’t happen like that,” said Tip. “I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen.”

T.I. also goes on to say he feels that Megan should know that everyone has her back because Black Women are the “the most attacked, least protected and least defended.”

“We can’t allow nobody, myself included, to be out here goddamn letting off shots at women in bikinis. Now, I just have a problem with that.”

The world will be watching as Tory Lanez breaks his silence.