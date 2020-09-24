In the words of DJ Khaled…’And another one’.

Last night, two police officers were shot in Louisville, Ky., as protesters in cities from New York to Chicago took to the streets after a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case. One officer was indicted but not on charges linked to her death.

Breonna Taylor’s Mom following the grand jury’s verdict

As a black woman living in America, I must admit this is a scary place to live. We have to watch what we say, how we wear our hair, the tone in our voices and… we have to watch our back. We fight to stay sane in a cruel world and raise our families with a smile. Our motherly senses, undeniable talents and golden glow attract the world. But our strength, and no-nonsense ‘attitude’ are admired by some while others despise us for it.

From Sandra Bland to Breonna Taylor, the outcome remains the same when black women are killed by police officers—no matter what the circumstance. No one deserves their lives to be taken away. Our tears have turned into anger and frustration because Breonna Taylor’s eyes look just like my own. Fighting for her life means fighting for our own. The grand jury’s decision means no one was criminally charged with killing Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse. Demonstrations began immediately after news spread about Hankison’s charges. An attorney for Taylor’s family, Ben Crump, said the charges should have been “wanton murder.”

Will it ever end?