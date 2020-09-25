Allen Iverson to TV Sports Personality: ‘The way you hate me, motherf*cker I hate you too’

Allen Iverson normally keeps his cool. During his prime hooping years he was a savage on the court but for the most part, he is level-headed and smiling. We all remember that moment between him and Dwyane Wade at this year’s All-Star Weekend, touching.

Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson's heartfelt embrace after the NBA All-Star game's tribute to Kobe. ❤️



(via IG/coachjhoward) pic.twitter.com/wVHtHCp8l8

But when he hit the All the Smoke podcast to sit down with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, AI had some words for a TV personality that has always hated on him.

“There’s one guy, I know you know who I’m talking to,” The Answer opened. “I know you hate me, and trust me I don’t hate nobody. Yes I do, I hate you. There’s one guy.”

Allen Iverson has a message for a certain TV personality



"The way you hate me, motherf*cker I hate you too…you and your daddy." 😳



(🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/dxNEKWrTk9











Who is AI talking about? He makes it clear that he has love for Skip Bayless despite the fact he is a nag. One Twitter user has pointed that it is resident sports eye roll Jason Whitlock who took aim at AI in 2009.