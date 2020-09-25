Despite a rocky patch with his homeboys, A$AP Ferg stayed the course and delivered his new project Floor Seats II. A quick 10 tracks, the new effort brings in an array of stars ranging from Puff Daddy to Lil Wayne to Mulatto to Marilyn Manson.

The release was first introduced to us by the “Move Ya Hips” single that featured Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO.

Speaking of that rift, Ferg hit Twitter and let it be known that The Trap Lord remains a member. Check the announcement and the new project below.

Advertisement