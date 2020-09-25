In honor of the college Homecoming season, dating and lifestyle app BLK is hosting the first-ever HBCU Virtual Party Classic. A division of the Match Group, BLK is the largest dating and lifestyle app for Black singles and is continuously finding ways to bring the Black community together. The HBCU Party Classic aims to create a connection among HBCU students who are missing the infamous in-person Homecoming week activities. The free virtual event will take place on Instagram Live on Friday, October 9th at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

BLK’s HBCU Party Classic will bring together the largest public HBCU (A&T) and the largest private HBCU (Howard) for an IG Live battle designed to promote the talent and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The virtual event will connect fellow alumni while bringing the HBCU party experience live to their living room. Celebrity DJ, DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, will host and judge the battle between HBCU Alumni Teams (a DJ and an MC) to determine which HBCU reigns party supreme! A&T DJs included in the contest are Darren a.k.a. Big Baby (Wild ‘N Out) and Deron Juan (Heavy Hitter DJ); and Howard DJs include Chubb E. Swagg, Jae Murphy, and Ke’Shawn King.

“HBCUs are a vital part of Black culture, as they provide a safe space for students, as well as resources, community, and educational opportunities. COVID has dramatically changed the way our students can interact, and the goal with this event is to create a unique experience that still allows them to celebrate Homecoming together. As an HBCU graduate from North Carolina A&T, the sense of community I gained during my collegiate experience is never lost on me,” – Jonathan Kirkland, Head of BLK

