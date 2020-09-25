Charles Barkley has been catching heat because of the comments he made regarding the Breonna Taylor decision. He stated that her murder differed from the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at police.

“It’s just bad the young lady lost her life, but we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” he said. “So, like I said, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think we can just put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.”

Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

Shaq then chimed in and agreed with Barkley’s statements. “I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in,” Shaq said. “You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”

Charles’ sentiments did not stop there. He went on to say how he disagrees with the plan to defund the police and thinks that police reform needs to happen instead. “I hear these fools on TV talk about ‘defund the police,’ we need police reform and prison reform and things like that because you know who ain’t gonna defund the cops, white neighborhoods, and rich neighborhoods,” Barkley said. He went on to add, “So that notion that they keep saying that, I’m like wait a minute who are Black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? We need police reform.”

"We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap."



– Charles Barkley



pic.twitter.com/0PiBnCOJTI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 25, 2020

Barkley and Shaq took a lot of heat on social media for their comments.

What is Charles Barkley talking about???????????????



"This [Brianna Taylor's death] isn't like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd."



You're right. It's not, because she was at home, asleep in her bed.



TF??? — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 25, 2020

I didn’t know I could be this disgusted by Charles Barkley. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 25, 2020

i know Charles Barkley did NOT just say on national television — “i’m sad Breonna Taylor lost her life, but we can’t forget her boyfriend did fire at a cop first.”



please tell me i heard that wrong incorrectly … — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) September 25, 2020