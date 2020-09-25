Time is moving fast. Believe it or not, it has almost been a month since the death of Chadwick Boseman. The latest tribute comes from Disneyland as they unveiled their mural to the Black Panther star on Thursday.

The mural is located in the Downtown Disney shopping district and called “King Chad.” The video shows the hero Boseman is by saluting a child with the Wakanda forever pose. The child is seen in a hospital gown and a Black Panther mask.

Complex notes the mural is a call back to the visits Boseman paid to children battling cancer at St. Jude hospital, while the public did not know he was in the midst of his own battle with colon cancer.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018











The artwork was created by Nikkolas Smith who shared the creation on Instagram with a message of what the work means to him.

“My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney,” Smith wrote. “It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman.”

