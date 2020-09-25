Kanye West has made guidelines and updates to the music industry about keeping their masters. He has called out Sony, Universal Music Group, and more about the madness on Twitter. After releasing his contract of how they will keep the masters and Mr. West won’t get it back, he wants to make a change. “Jesus Walks” rapper has announced that he will be giving his G.O.O.D. Music artists their masters back since he owns 50% of the share.

“I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters,” Ye tweeted.

Big Sean was ecstatic when the news had let out.

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020











Kanye West is always making a way to rethink the music industry. He has tweeted that he wants to form a union and unify the relationship. West stands that he needs to have a chair on the boards of Adidas and Gap brands.