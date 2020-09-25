If you were watching Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher’s Instagram stories this past week, then you know the rapper’s birthday party was one for the books!

From Moneybagg and his intoxicated influenced jokes to the rapper receiving a 2020 Maybach, the birthday party in Las Vegas definitely had fans feeling like they were experiencing those moments with the Memphis rapper. Since the party, Ari penned a sweet message to her rapper boyfriend who just turned 29 years old.

“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay. I see how hard you work every day and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang,” she posted followed by a red heart.

It’s safe to say Ari and Moneybagg maybe everyone’s couple goals at the moment as Moneybagg has recently gifted the IG model a Lamborghini and Bentley truck. Following a post on the shade room, Meek Mill stepped in to let the brothers know what kind of women they should be looking for.

Under a post that read, “If a man puts you in a better position in life, consider yourself blessed because men today will watch you struggle & still want sex.”

Meek Mill responds, “Mind you ari just grab bags a Maybach … we not wit yall lil brokies 2021,” the rapper said with laughing emojis. Meek Mill had to double back and comment, “Get a rich gal lol.”

Although the rapper has already had multiple “rich gals” lets see if taking his own advice changes the fate of his relationships!