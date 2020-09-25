Prolific Californian rapper Mozzy has recently released his new 14-track solo studio project ‘Occupational Hazard’ on Mozzy Records / EMPIRE. The new release features Wale, Trae The Truth, legendary New Jersey battle rapper/recording artist Tsu Surf, YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo, Blxst, Marco Mula, Stacy Barthe, E MOZZY, and Celly Ru. The lead single to the album release is ‘Death Is Callin’, which was quickly followed up by the Blxst-assisted ‘Streets Aint Safe’ – watch below.

Mozzy’s last 13-track album Beyond Bulletproof released earlier this year proved to be his highest-charting album to date and also featured a stack of guests including Eric Bellinger, G Herbo, Polo G, Lil Poppa, King Von amongst others. Mozzy yesterday also released a new film clip to the album track ‘Never Lackin’ – watch below too.