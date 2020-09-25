Three of the London’s current leading artists in Headie One, AJ Tracey, and Stormzy have teamed up with leading Australian group ONEFOUR overnight to release the new single and visuals to the remix of “Ain’t It Different”.

The joining of these four together is arguably one of the largest UK – Australian collaborations ever. The new Remix version serves as a welcome update to the British Silver-certified and No. 3 charting original version of Headie One’s ‘Ain’t It Different’ which also featured both AJ Tracey and Stormzy. This FRED and Toddla T produced track follows up his most recent collaboration with Drake that charted at No. 5 in Britain on the ‘Only You Freestyle’ from Headie One’s forthcoming debut solo studio album ‘Edna’, due for release early next month on Relentless Records (Sony Music UK) – watch below.