Legendary hip hop group Public Enemy has today released its 17-track new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? back on Def Jam Recordings (Universal Music Group). The 44-minute release features a star-studded, who’s who of hip hop including DJ Premier of Gang Starr, Cypress Hill, Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Daddy-O, Ice-T, Nas, Questlove and Black Thought of The Roots, George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic, Rapsody and YG amongst others.

This release is their fifteenth album since they arrived emphatically into musical history with their debut 12-track album Yo! Bum Rush the Show in early February 1987 that featured notable production from The Bomb Squad and Rick Rubin, which was also released on Def Jam and would eventually go Gold seven and a half years later domestically in October 1994. This is the first new Public Enemy music fans have received since their previous album released in June 2017, the 13-track ‘Nothing Is Quick In The Desert’ that featured Ice-T, Mo Bee, Prophets of Rage, EPMD’s Parrish Smith, Solé, and Sammy Vegas. The lead single to Public Enemy’s first album back on Def Jam since 1998’s soundtrack album ‘He Got Game’ is the overtly politically-charged State of the Union (STFU) featuring NYC legend DJ Premier, carrying on Chuck D’s recent energy with the Prophets of Rage – watch below.