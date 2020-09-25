Singer Jaguar Wright has been making headlines recently after coming out against multiple celebrities. Wright has worked with artists such as The Roots, Jay-Z, and Common. She recently came out with allegations that Common sexually assaulted her while they were together. She also came out with accusations that Summer Walker had been assaulted.

Even though Summer Walker came out to silence Wright, that hasn’t stopped her from coming out against other entertainers. Recently, Wright spoke up against the Queen Of Hip Hop-Soul Mary J. Blige. She called Blige out on Instagram, challenging her to a Verzuz battle and dismissing her talent. She went on to say how Blige has been hiding her sexuality for years.

“I can produce my own songs. I can sit down with a competent mix engineer and walk all the way through a mix. I can do those things Mary, can you? What can you do, Mary? Other than play dress up and eat snatch in dark places hoping nobody finds out you’re gay. And If I’m lying, sue me Mary,” Wright said. “If you got the heart, let’s do the Verzuz. Or if you want to apologize to me for the way you tried to destroy my career at it’s very beginning, you can do that, too.”

You can watch Wright’s tirade below.