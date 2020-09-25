Tory Lanez needs to be checked for his recent antic.

Thursday afternoon, Tory Lanez took to Twitter to announce that he would finally be speaking out about his shooting incident from July that left Megan Thee Stallion in the hospital with bullet fragments in her feet.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST ,” Lanez tweeted.

Advertisement

To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020











People across social media waited for Lanez to jump on IG live to give his account of what happened. Some people looked for an explanation while others did not want to hear a single word out of the Chixtape 5 rapper.

Turns out, Lanez never got on IG live, and dropped a 17 track album, Daystar, instead. “There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….,” Lanez said on Twitter.

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Social media went ballistic on Tory, and rightfully so. It was only speculated that he shot Megan The Stallion back in July. However, the Houston rapper confirmed rumors back in August. She said that Tory’s PR team spread lies and false information in order to make Tory look like the victim. Lanez had been quiet ever since the shooting incident, and recent text messages released show Lanez apologizing to Meg for shooting her and blaming it on the liquor.

Not only was Lanez promotion of his album distasteful and disrespectful, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time. There has been a growing sense of awareness by young people towards acts of disrespect and violence towards Black women and Lanez thought it was a good idea to capitalize on an incident where he endangered the life of a Black woman. His album also comes just a day after only one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers was indicted on charges not even related to her murder. While Lanez said that there is a time to stay silent and a time to speak and decided not to jump on IG live because of those reasons, dropping an album to say what he would have said on Instagram wasn’t the right move either.

Don’t listen to DAYSTAR, go stream Megan instead.