It was an Atlanta hip-hop affair on Thursday night’s edition of Celebrity Family Feud. With Steve Harvey in the middle, Big Boi led the Patton Clan against 2 Chainz and the Real U for $25,000 to go to charity.

The episode kicked off with the two rap stars facing off, which Big Boi would win but he ultimately lost the round to Chainz. You can see clips from the special episode below.