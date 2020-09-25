According to a confirmed report, YNW Melly, will not appear in court for his double murder trial until the top of 2021.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is scheduled to appear at the Broward County Central Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on January 28th of next year, according to a court document.

“Defendant’s appearance is required and mandatory,” says the court document. “The failure of the defendant to appear on the date and time noted herein shall result in the etreasure of any bond.”

Even though Demons has not been granted a bond, estreature is when a bond is forfeited for not appearing in court. He is currently being held in the Broward County Jail.

Melly is, however, due in court on October 5 for a deposition via Zoom, which “will be taken by any officer authorized to administer oaths by the laws of the State of Florida, and a person who is neither a relative nor employee of such attorney or counsel, and who is not financially interested in this action.”

YNW Melly ws charged with a double murder in the shooting deaths of two of his YNW crew members, 21-year-old YNW Sakchaser and 19-year-old YNW Juvy, last year. Melly, along with co-defendant YNW Bortlen, reportedly staged their deaths to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

Bortlen is currently out on bond awaiting trial.








