Yungeen Ace is back with a suprise new single, “Withdraw From Life.” The new single brings in the guilt of being alive and free while some of his friends do not have the same fate. The single was released after Ace’s friend was recently arrested.

If you need some more Yungeen Ace in your life, his latest mixtape, Don Dada, is currently available via Cinematic Music Group and features singles “Recovery,” “Stretch Gang,” “Don Dada,” “400 Shots,” “Heartbroken” and “I’m The One.”

You can hear the new single below.

