The food and drinks that we consume will show through our skin. That is why it is important to focus on healthy foods that will give long term benefits. Yes, we all indulge in our guilty pleasures from time to time, but for consistency try to sustain healthy choices.

These drinks will satisfy your palate and have you glowing from the inside out.

Coconut Water: A little secret, the plant hormone called cytokinins in coconuts does wonders for your body. Due to the anti-aging effect on human cells, this keeps them smooth and young looking. Another bonus, coconut water is known to act on the connective tissue in your skin this in turn eliminates dry skin and age-related wrinkling. This drink also enhances the youthful elasticity of the skin. Coconut water also has antioxidants that will help release the free radicals. Due to the electrolytes, coconut water will keep you hydrated and balanced.

White Tea: We hear so much about green tea, which is a wonderful drink, but don’t sleep on the white tea. This drink is packed with antioxidants and known to help reduce related wrinkles. The skin benefits of white tea include a lower rate of the breakdown of elastin and collagen activity. Sip on this and the fountain of youth will run through you. This drink goes beyond skin benefits it is a powerhouse for your health as well.

Infused Water: Put your favorite fruits in your water and enjoy. Mint, lemon, and cucumber is a great mix. Another one to try is strawberries, lemons, and cucumber. Last, blueberries, raspberries, and orange, is a refreshing mix.

Lemon and Water: Sip this, warm, before you eat or drink anything else in the morning and your skin will glow for days. With this refresher your immune system will stay strong, your blood will naturally purify, your PH levels will balance, and your body will naturally flush out impurities. While it is working on your insides, your skin will shine. You can also drink lemon and water cool or at room temperature during the day.