If you were a fan of Cardi B prior to her rap days, then you know sis evolved from her funny social media video to her club hosting events, all the way to our televisions as a cast member in VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop”.

Well known comedian, Chris Rock revealed that he almost got the star her own show prior to her music career popping off. He shared with “Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show” that he wanted to get the WAP rapper her own comedy show on network television.

Rock also reveals that he recommended Cardi as a cast member for Saturday Night Live. “My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything, and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her,'” he began. “She told me about her rap at the time and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.'”

It’s safe to say that Rock had a different plan for the charting rap star! Would you have watched a Cardi comedy show?