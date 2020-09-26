DJ Akademiks Sends for The Joe Budden Podcast’s Rory: You The Definition of a Lil N*gga

Whhheeewww. Dj Akademiks has been sending shots towards the Joe Budden Podcast lately. Akademiks caught wind of co-hosts, Rory and Mal talking about him, and his Twitter fingers were activated.

“@thisisrory Lil n*gga… stop mentioning me with your wack conspiracy theories… u the same hoe that had to ask Jay Z permission to propose to ya Future wife.. u the definition of a Lil nigga… Could NEVER BE ME,” he stated.

“U think ur gangSta now 😂😂. Don’t drive by like the mail man. Come inside,” he finshed.

Due to the Joe Budden show currently being on hiatus, there might be a little delay in response. However, we can imagine what they are thinking of to get off their chest.

This is not the first time DJ Akademiks and the Joe Budden Podcast team throw fighting words at each other.