Donald Trump has laid out an extensive proposal for the upliftment of the African American community. Dubbed the Platinum Plan, he detailed in a speech all the ways he plans to make life better for Black people — in ways that he contends the Democrats have never.

He said when announcing his agenda, “For decades, democrat[ic] politicians like Joe Biden have taken black voters for granted. They make you big promises before every election and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and they sold you out. The Democrat[ic] party used you and they lied to you every single time. You know it better than anybody else knows [that] the Democrats will always take back the vote.”

One of the tokens he offered the Black community was to make Juneteenth a national holiday, The Hill reports.

The president further noted that his plan would help create not only jobs but Black entrepreneurs.

“If you vote Republican over the next four years, we will create 3 million new jobs for the black community, open 500,000 new black-owned businesses, increase access to capital in black communities by 500 billion dollars, build up peaceful and safer urban neighborhoods with the highest standards of –and you know this–of policing. We want the highest standards. We have to have [the] highest standards of policing.”

He then went on to talk about his administration’s proposed answer to the civil unrest based on racial discrimination.

“[We would] bring even greater fairness to the justice system. We did criminal justice reform [and] we remember that. [We will do] even greater. We will create a national clemency project to right wrongful prosecutions and pardon individuals who have reformed their life.”

Some of his African American supporters took to Twitter to celebrate the plan as brilliant, urging people to take a serious look at the proposition.

I want to make my words crystal clear: President Trump's Platinum Plan for Black Americans is the boldest plan ever by any Presidential candidate. READ IT!! You are a fool to vote for @JoeBiden and @SenKamalaHarris . #VoteTrump2020ToSaveAmerica @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 25, 2020

Critics believe that his plan is closer to brass than platinum, believing that the president is just making empty promises.

I mean I can go on and on about just how bad Donald Trump has been for Black Communities but you all are gonna fall for his corny ass platinum plan instead of watching his actual actions? — Lynn V 😷 (@lynnv378) September 26, 2020