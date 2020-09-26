Yes, you read that right.

During the NAACP’s virtual convention on Friday, Angela Rye asked Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris who her favorite rapper alive is.

Harris’ answer: Tupac

Rye quickly reminded Harris that Tupac is not alive, but he lives on. Harris responded laughing, and said “I keep doing that.”

“Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on. I’m with you,” Rye said as she agreed with Harris. Harris then went on to say that there are so many rappers and some that should stay in their lane. She did not say any names, but some people thought Harris was throwing some subtle shade at Kanye. West announced that he is running for president back in July and even congratulated Kamala when she was picked as the vice presidential nominee.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive?



She answers @2PAC



Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”



Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Social media came after Kamala because of her comments. They claimed that she didn’t know anything about rap and that she was pandering.

She clearly does NOT listen to hip hop — JM (@BoldNorthJM) September 25, 2020

In other words she doesn’t know shit about rap — Ronnieb831 (@Ronnieb831) September 25, 2020

Kamala caught some heat last year during an appearance on the Breakfast Club. She said that she was smoking weed and listening to Snoop and Tupac in college. People were quick to point out that neither Snoop or Pac put out their debut albums while Harris was in college. According to the New York Times, Harris’ answer was to D.J. Envy who asked “who does Kamala Harris listen to?”