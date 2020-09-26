Some Quotes To Motivate You For The Week To Come

There is always a reason, purpose, and motivation behind our decisions in life. Some of us are naturally motivated and others need a little push. It is important to understand your “Why” behind your decision. If you need a little push with motivation here are some quotes that will help you get back on track.

“When you come to the end of all the light you know, and it’s time to step into the darkness of the unknown, faith is knowing that one of two things shall happen: Either you will be given something solid to stand on or you will be taught to fly.” Edward Teller

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” Jim Ryun

“Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.” Lou Holtz

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.” Zig Ziglar

“If you look to lead, invest at least 40% of your time managing yourself – your ethics, character, principles, purpose, motivation, and conduct. Invest at least 30% managing those with authority over you, and 15% managing your peers.” Dee Hock