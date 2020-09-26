Some billionaires can be so petty at times.

Democratic Staten Island Rep. Max Rose believes New York Knicks’ owner James Dolan is dumping money into his opponent’s bank account all because Rose has expressed how much he wants Dolan to sell the Knicks.

According to the New York Post, Dolan is sending money to the campaign for Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis and urging friends to join him.

Last week, Rose was stopped on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., last week and asked by TMZ what should happen with the Knicks.

“They don’t make the playoffs. Nothing’s happening,” Rose told TMZ Sports earlier this month. “Every year that they don’t make the playoffs, New York City loses out. We lose a piece of our soul. Sell tomorrow. Sell today. Do it for the good of all of us, brother! … Look, the Knicks got to stay. Dolan’s just got to sell. Drives the team into the ground, man. It’s disgraceful!”

In an email Dolan wrote to friends, which was obtained by the Post, he explicitly says he wants Rose to lose simply because the politician discussed how the Knicks were a bad team.

If you think this is petty of Dolan, thing again, he has done worst. Earlier in the year, Dolan sent out a statement reminding everyone he isn’t selling the team. Add that statement to the numerous fans that Dolan got kicked out of Madison Square Garden, you can clearly see if you get on his bad side, he will look to ether you asap.