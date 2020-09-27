The crisp cool weather brings on the urge of comfort food. Try some healthy options. Here are some fall superfoods that will keep your taste buds satisfied and your body healthy.





Ginger

This spicy root has a warming effect and many benefits. When you consume ginger, it is known to help the absorption of essential nutrients in the body. Ginger also stimulates circulation, reduce effects of the common cold, tame an upset stomach, and zaps the congestive build up from the nose and throat.

Beets

With a deep purple color, this root has many immune-boosting properties such as vitamin C and antioxidants. Beets also have Vitamin B, potassium, and manganese which collectively helps your nervous system, bones, liver, kidneys, and pancreas.

Apples

Full of fiber and antioxidants, apples will keep you slim, full, and healthy. This fruit is also known to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Pumpkin

With the pumpkin craze in full swing for the season, this winter squash also has a lot of health benefits. Pumpkins aid in weight loss, boost your mood, immune system, and strengthens your heart. With nutrients like vitamin C, antioxidants, and amino acids you can’t go wrong with this healthy food.

Kale

This leafy green has protein, calcium, vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. Kale is known to help bone health, heart health, and balance cholesterol levels.