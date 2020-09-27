We are in some uncertain times. We hear this so much it sounds cliché. The truth is life is always uncertain. This year, it feels like the collective rug of any type of comfort has been pulled from under us and the next question remains, now what?

The one thing you can do is take it one moment at a time. We get so overwhelmed and it is okay to pause so you can find the clarity and calm that you need to take the next step. Remember, your best is good enough. Be patient with yourself.

If you are feeling stressed and overwhelmed here are some tips that will help you calm down.

Breathe –Check your breath. Is your breathing short or are you giving your breath everything it needs to keep you calm? Try this exercise. Take a deep breath, hold it for five seconds, and exhale for five seconds. Repeat this exercise four times.











2. Write – Get a journal and write it out. Start with writing down the situation that is stressing you out. Write down how you feel. Write down what you want to change. Take each item and create a list of three action steps that you can do to fix your situation.

3. Get help – There is nothing wrong with seeking help from a licensed professional. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Don’t ever feel embarrassed about seeking help.

4. Exercise – Movement is a great way to release stress and feel good. Find an activity that you enjoy and commit to it daily.

5. Meditate – Try to meditate daily. If you are new to meditation, you can start today. Set your timer for 60 seconds. Take a deep breath, close your eyes, and imagine a blank piece of paper. Focus on your breathing. Once the timer goes off you are done. As you advance your practice you will meditate longer.