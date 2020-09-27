Method Man Brings The Pain in New Episode of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Wears Only His Undies

Method Man Brings The Pain in New Episode of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Wears Only His Undies

Twitter goes wild as someone leaks a picture of Method Man in briefs and no shirt in the upcoming episode of Power Book II: Ghost.

On the spin-off show, Tical plays a shiesty lawyer named Davis Maclean. Maclean is hired by Tariq St. Patrick to help Tasha, his mother played by Naturi Naughton, get out of jail.

While we do not know the context of this explicit scene, ooo wee, are we excited to see what the popular Wu-Tang Clan member is rocking with.

Advertisement











Here are what some fans are saying on Twitter:

him: why are you single?



me: because method man don’t want me. pic.twitter.com/LaomJ2QwpJ — Snap, Crackle, & Pop Smoke 💨🍃 (@IamSeanAnthony) September 27, 2020

I’m glad Method Man’s wife is consistently allowing him to show us what the lord blessed her with, a generous queen — BRI (@BriMalandro) September 27, 2020

just some pics of method man and his fine ass for y'all pic.twitter.com/NlTD9MTjUm — Nikk (@nikki_a_s_a_f) September 27, 2020

Live footage of me when Clifford “Method Man” Smith Jr. pulled up those briefs with that chest glistening #PowerGhost #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/cYlhyjHkWU — Kayyy Alexandria (@MsStevensClass) September 27, 2020

BITCHHHHHH I JUST GOT A BUCKEY NEKKID METHOD MAN SEX SCENE!!! TAKE ME NOW JESUS!! #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/HfQHY4sVH1 — Cardi B. Wells (@KayLeigh850) September 27, 2020

This ain’t nothing new. Women have been losing their minds since the girl sent Meth to go get some pads in the “You’re All I Need/ I’ll Be There for You” video.