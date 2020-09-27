After the release of the Tory Lanez controversial album, Daystar, where he takes swipes at Megan thee Stallion for naming him as the person that shot her earlier this summer, he has received more backlash from a very unlikely source.

Rick Ross took to social media to pull his coattail noting that the timing of its release was disrespectful to the legacy of Breonna Taylor and other Black women.

In his Insta-story, Rozay said, “Tory Lanez, poor decision brother.”

Advertisement











“Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor,” he continued. “Bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that shit.”

In response to the remarks, Tory Lanez went to Twitter to buck back and attacked his character — almost calling him a hypocrite.

“I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times, however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the ‘boss’ out there once ?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss”

I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the “boss” out there once ?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

The Maybach Music boss didn’t receive the rebuff easily.

“First off, lil boy,” he started. “I appreciate how you responded swiftly to Rozay, but that’s how you should’ve did the sister that accused you of shooting.”

“That’s what you owed her family, that’s what you owed all the Black women in America,” Ross popped back.

“But more importantly, let’s get to you protesting,” Ross noted. “You ain’t protest in Miami, the only reason you was out there was cause the condo that you stayed in $1,500 a month and the damn protest was coming right down there, so you went down there and took a photo opp…”

“Poor decisions is putting together an album and trying to profit off some shit that people like myself was wishing to hear you address this shit and move on,” he coolly said. “Not get a wax on or a wack album that’s ain’t gonna get you no money, nor no new supporters. So lil boy, boss up.”