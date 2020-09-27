SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Leads The Lakers Back to NBA Finals For The First Time Since 2010

SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Leads The Lakers Back to NBA Finals For The First Time Since 2010

In just his second season out in the Western Conference, LeBron James has taken the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals.

James posted a triple-double in the Lakers’ 117-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. With the win, James has now reached the NBA Finals for the 10th time out of his 17th year NBA career.

James finished off the Nuggets with an incredible stat line of 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Advertisement

▪️ 38 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST

▪️ 27th playoff triple-double

▪️ 16 4th quarter points@KingJames' triple-double and late game take over propel the @Lakers to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV!#LakeShow #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/KmYbYApuyV — NBA (@NBA) September 27, 2020

One more stop: NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/eu6QMP7FKO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2020











James said after the game that merely reaching the NBA Finals was not a reason to celebrate. Rather, he wants to wait until the team achieves its bigger goal first.

“We are going to enjoy it tonight, but we understand we got bigger fish to fry. We understand there’s a bigger goal but we can’t take this for granted because this doesn’t happen every year to anybody,” James said.

Whether they get the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics, the Lakers will likely be favored in the series. With motivated James and a dominating big in Anthony Davis, the Lakers have a frontline that should dominate in the finals.