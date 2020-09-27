LA Times Instagram Image

The Los Angeles Times, the third-largest newspaper outlet in the nation, has officially apologized for headlines that are biased and negatively interject race. In their Sunday edition, they issued a series of stories, op-eds, and a note from the editor expressing regret and a commitment to do better.

The LA Times owner released this statement:

“This year, across America, we’ve engaged in conversations about race and discrimination that have been candid, direct and consequential. They are happening among friends and co-workers, through protests and political debates, at athletic events and in pop culture. And they are happening at the Los Angeles Times.”

The editorial team released this, noting that they have had to do “an examination of The Times’ failures on race, our apology and a path forward.”

“Prompted by a pandemic, an economic crisis and a national debate over policing, our nation now faces a long-delayed reckoning with systemic racism. We would be remiss if we did not take part in that self-examination.”

They then included examples of headlines that failed to make the mark of fairness toward people of color, culminating with a video to state their bold position.

It will be interesting to see what other outlets will follow suit.