GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rapper 21 Savage and mega-producer Metro Boomin reunite for the most anticipated sequel of 2020, Savage Mode 2. It arrives at all digital retailers on this Friday October 2.

They personally revealed the news on SAVAGEMODE2.com with a movie trailer narrated by none other than Academy® Award winner Morgan Freeman and directed by Gibson Hazard. The website also includes a merch store featuring a limited-edition behind the scenes of SAVAGE MODE 2 coffee table book.

Two weeks ago, fans congregated and launched a petition for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to drop the album. As XXL reported, it garnered 28,000-plus signatures. The original Savage Mode has become downright mythic since its 2016 release. The groundbreaking collaboration achieved a gold certification and yielded the double-platinum banger “X” [feat. Future] and platinum fan favorite “No Heart.”

Advertisement









