Amazon is ready to step into the video game landscape.

Last week, Amazon announced a cloud gaming platform called Luna.

The all-new cloud gaming service from Amazon that makes it easy to play great games on devices you already own. Request an invite to early access: https://t.co/AjMs9eOaeK pic.twitter.com/1HsRUVNmvJ — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 24, 2020

Luna is both software and an optional $49.99 physical controller that can connect to a Fire TV, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. People can sign up for early access Thursday and invites will start going out mid-October. The service works a bit like Amazon Prime Video or Twitch, offering an interface with channels you can subscribe to individually for separate monthly fees.

Advertisement











So far, Amazon has only announced the price of a “Luna+” channel, which costs $5.99 a month and will include games like “Resident Evil 7,” “Control” and “Panzer Dragoon.” Amazon is also offering a Ubisoft channel offering games like “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” for a price that’s yet to be announced.

Luna officially puts Amazon in direct competition with both Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud in the increasingly crowded cloud gaming space.