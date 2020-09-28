Amazon is ready to step into the video game landscape.
Last week, Amazon announced a cloud gaming platform called Luna.
Luna is both software and an optional $49.99 physical controller that can connect to a Fire TV, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. People can sign up for early access Thursday and invites will start going out mid-October. The service works a bit like Amazon Prime Video or Twitch, offering an interface with channels you can subscribe to individually for separate monthly fees.
So far, Amazon has only announced the price of a “Luna+” channel, which costs $5.99 a month and will include games like “Resident Evil 7,” “Control” and “Panzer Dragoon.” Amazon is also offering a Ubisoft channel offering games like “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” for a price that’s yet to be announced.
Luna officially puts Amazon in direct competition with both Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud in the increasingly crowded cloud gaming space.