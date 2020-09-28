Westside gets the money. Dom Kennedy has returned with his new album Rap N Roll, featuring Casey Veggies, Niko G4, TeeFlii, and Allyn. The release from the Leimert Park Legend is 17-tracks in length and is the first solo release from the rapper since 2018.



As expected, the Other People’s Money head honcho makes sure to show love to his late homie Nipsey Hussle on the song “Saint Ermias” along with additional sprinkled references through the release.



You can hear the new album below.