The latest endorsement for Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris comes from the hottest man in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.



Johnson revealed his endorsement by releasing a video that brings the Jumanji star in conversation with the Democratic ticket.



“Let’s kick this conversation off this way by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become President and Vice President of our great country,” Johnson said.

He added, “I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life, and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career.”

In his announcement tweet, The Rock referred to himself as a “political independent & centrist” and revealed that he has in the past voted for both Republican and Democratic parties.



You can see the endorsement below.

