Eve on Her Interracial Marriage: ‘I Don’t Think About Our Race’

Eve opened up about her marriage to Maximillion Cooper in a teaser for TV One’s upcoming episode of Uncensored.

“I don’t think about our race. I don’t. When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a white guy seriously like that. So yeah, I definitely thought about it. But we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that’s a beautiful thing,” the rapper said.

Her remarks garnered mixed reviews and a few people sounded off online.

When did we loose Eve?



🤦🏿‍♂️

🛌🏿🔧 https://t.co/Y7AyO8y1uC — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 25, 2020

Eve is too busy being the help to worry about race, apparently. https://t.co/0qJ5VRxsDj pic.twitter.com/4nkepOeoyC — JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR (@realphatradio) September 25, 2020

Good for her. Society expects black women to be lifelong race warriors until they’re broken down and burnt out. Eve is instead happy, relaxed and living her best life with a wealthy man who loves her https://t.co/LPyRpq6mVZ — cerium (@ceriuz_) September 26, 2020











This isn’t the first time the talk show host spoke about her interracial marriage. She spoke candidly about her experience on The Talk and told her co-hosts that her husband sometimes doesn’t fully understand what it means to be Black.

“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice-versa with my husband. But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because…I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand…but we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”

The couple have been married since 2014, and apparently she’s happy and their relationship came a long way.

What are your thoughts on Eve’s comments?