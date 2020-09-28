Working as a full-time celebrity may look glamorous, but it also comes with a lot of sacrifices. Grammy-nominated singer Jennifer Lopez shared some beautiful video mail from her daughter Emme Muniz, who is just 12 years old, in honor of National Daughter’s Day.

“Hi, Mom! I just want to let you know that you’re the best mom — actually, you’re over there. You’re the best mom in the whole entire world, and I couldn’t ask for a better one,” she begins to tell her mother. “I really miss you, and I love you. Well, I want to make this before you come over because it’s supposed to be a surprise. I really love you and you’re the best mom in the whole entire world, and I don’t know what I would do without you — well, technically nothing. But I don’t know what I would do without you and I love you very much.”

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut… you are my sunshine and my whole heart,” J Lo penned as her caption on IG.

We love to see it.