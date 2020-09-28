It’s been three days since Tory Lanez dropped his album, Daystar. A Lot of fans were wondering what the Texas Hot Girl may think about the album considering the fact that the Canadian singer talked about her on almost every song.

Megan didn’t seem to be phased by the new album following an interesting post to her Instagram amid all the hype of the new album. The “Savage” rapper posted a few pictures of herself on her IG wearing rings that spell out “F*CK YOU.” We guess this can either go to Tory, or to the multiple amounts of people getting disrespectful in her comment section or DMs.

Recently Meg has seemed to be in better spirits, as she linked up with another queen in the industry, Mary J. Blige.

“Mary and Megan with the good knees” the hot girl posted on her IG. We hope Megan is able to heal despite all of the negative energy in the air!