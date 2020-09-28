Megan Thee Stallion Gives First Look at Fashion Nova Collaboration

Life gave Megan Thee Stallion lemons and she’s making lemonades.

The Houston rapper took to Instagram to give her fans a first look at her upcoming collaboration with Fashion Nova.

The “WAP” star posted a series of photos sporting ombre jeans with rips paired with a denim bustier. “remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women 😛 These are the first samples 🔥🔥🔥 coming soon 😈,” she wrote.

The 25-year-old announced in April that she was partnering with the popular boutique to create a collection more inclusive to women with height. “When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” the Stallion shared.

Megan Thee Stallion previewed the collection right after Saturday Night Live announced that she was performing for the upcoming season premiere with host, Chris Rock.

Additionally, she graced the cover of TIME and was named as one of the 100 most influential people.

For someone who has been dealing with nonstop trauma since last year, she’s handling it so gracefully and deserves a break.