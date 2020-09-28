Fans of Samuel L. Jackson and the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be excited. It was recently announced that Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury in an upcoming MCU show on Disney+.

Variety reports that the details of the show are being kept under wraps, but Jackson is set to star in the show with Mr. Robot’s Kyle Bradstreet set to write and executive produce the show. Like other MCU series on Disney+, Marvel is set to produce the show.

The last MCU movie we saw Jackson in was Spiderman: Far From Home. In fact, it was the last MCU movie that has come out due to COVID-19. A post-credits scene revealed that Fury was being impersonated by a Skrull while Fury was on vacation in a Skrull spaceship. Jackson has become a fan favorite in the MCU since his cameo appearance in 2008’s Iron Man. He has appeared in ten MCU movies.

Right now, however, it has not been announced what future MCU movies Jackson will be attached to. The upcoming series on Disney+ marks Jackson’s first regular TV role, despite having guest roles on Agents of Shield and The Boondocks. No release date has been set yet.