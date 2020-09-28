Its been about two months since Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, and he finally addressed the allegations.

The Chixtape artist alluded that he was hopping on Instagram live, but instead, he shared his side of the chaotic incident with a 17-track album. Many people dragged the Toronto rapper for capitalizing off Megan’s pain and trauma, but what added insult to injury was the day he released it after months of silence.

The day before Tory released Daystar, Breonna Taylor’s killers walked away Scott-free, further adding to the notion that Black women aren’t protected. But he offered an explanation on his Instagram caption.

“9/25 my mothers birthday , the day she passed away , the day the album dropped #daystar,” he wrote.

Considering that this was a personal testimony, it makes sense that he would want to release it on a sentimental date. However, the wound from the Breonna Taylor verdict was still fresh and it was insensitive to drag a bunch of Black women, discredit Megan’s story, and release an hour’s worth of music the following day.