Breaking news, you paid more in taxes than president and self-proclaimed billionaire Donald Trump. On Sunday, The New York Times published a report that revealed Trump only paid taxes in 2016 and 2017 and that was only $750 each year. In response, Trump said “fake news.”



The president held a press conference on Sunday and addressed the report stating “I paid a lot, and I paid a lot of state income taxes to New York State.”



According to the report, his response, along with multiple other statements that he says to the American people daily, is a lie.



Previously Trump refused to deliver his tax returns in 2016, which carried over to the report years later.



The reveal of his payments, and the lack thereof for 10 out fo 15 years, comes just ahead of the first presidential debate, which could place Trump on the hot seat with just 48 hours to prepare.



You can see his press conference below.

JUST IN: Trump says The New York Times story on his tax returns is "totally fake news."



The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades. It shows chronic losses and years of tax avoidance pic.twitter.com/Ni5El7S6gR — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 27, 2020