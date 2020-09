An animated recreation of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wap” Video has surfaced online and the melodic visual is definitely doing its numbers.

This weekend, YouTuber Schizzel Productions posted the video containing clips from Disney animated movies including Lion King, Bambi, Jungle Book, Cars, Ratatouille, and more.

Advertisement











“WAP” still manages to maintain as one of the biggest hits of 2020, holding on to its Billboard 100 pole position for the fourth week in a row.