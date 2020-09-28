Are we still social distancing and staying at home?

The number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States topped 7 million over the weekend. At least 204,000 fatalities have been recorded nationwide, and the global death toll is on the brink of reaching 1 million.

Experts have cautioned that the US could see an explosion of coronavirus cases in the fall and winter as people exercise less caution and spend more time indoors. Already the US has reported more than 7.1 million cases and 204,756 deaths since the pandemic began, and 21 states are reporting more new cases in the last seven days compared with the week before, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that Covid-19 “remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country.” “I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance,” Cuomo said in a statement. “By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.”

